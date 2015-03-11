Crime Stoppers: Armed Robbery at Allen's Stop & Go

This week's Crime Stoppers story is a bit of a challenge. The two suspects did a very good job of covering most of their distinguishing characteristics. The case takes us to Allen's Stop & Go on Bonny Oaks Drive. On January 28th, the clerk had just locked up the store and was headed to her car when she was set upon by two armed black males.

Surveillance video shows the men force her to reopen the store and head to the cash register. She described them as being in their 20's, between 5'8" and 6'2", one slender and one muscular, but with hoodies, gloves, and bandanas, there is not much more to go on. "People talk," said Chattanooga Police Officer Tim McFarland. "Suspects do brag, so, hopefully, we're hoping that someone will come forward, know they did what they did, and give `em up. You know, hopefully, for some cash."

Up to $1,000 is available for your good tip, and no one will ever ask your identity.

Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333

An officer may answer the phone or return your call, but he will issue you a case number and will never ask your name.