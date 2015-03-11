Funding available for new Chickamauga lock

The Chickamauga lock could be getting more funding if so, work could start as early as this year.

The money is for the new lock, the current lock already has money appropriated for upkeep. About a million tons of freight go through the lock yearly. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann told Channel 3 in October, the need for a new lock could take up to 8-years.

But the 3rd District's Congressman was in Chattanooga Wednesday as new money is flowing into the lock. Congressman Chuck Fleischmann says the Chickamauga lock could be getting 3-to 6-million dollars in funding for a new lock. 180-million has been spent on the lock so far.

A decision from the Army Corps of Engineers will be made in 30 to 60 days on exactly how much money will be given.

If the decision takes a bit longer it could push back the start of the project.

The total bill for completing a new lock, $735-million.







