Multiple Apple services suffer outages; iTunes, email, iCloud

(NBC News) - Several Apple services, including iTunes and the App Store, suffered outages Wednesday that began around 5 a.m. ET and extended through midday.Some users reported seeing connection errors throughout the early morning when attempting to either access apps or download new data through them. Bloomberg reported the outages were found in U.S., Switzerland, Spain, and the U.K."We apologize to our customers experiencing problems with iTunes and other services this morning. The cause was an internal DNS error at Apple. We're working to make all of the services available to customers as soon as possible, and we thank everyone for their patience," Apple said in a statement to CNBC.Although Apple's system status page originally showed through 9 a.m. ET that all of its services were working, the tech giant kept updating that list throughout the morning with more outages — first iCloud, and then iTunes, and then others including the Mac App Store.Around 10:30 a.m. ET the page showed that the multiple services were "unavailable for all users," and the problem had persisted since before 5 a.m."Customers may be unable to make purchases from the App Store, iTunes Store, iBooks Store, or Mac App Store," the status update said.That same page indicated that there had been a problem until just before 9 a.m. ET with iCloud sign ins and iCloud mail. Some users, however, reported still having issues with that service as late as 10:15 a.m.ITunes is a significant revenue source for Apple: The service generated $2.6 billion in net sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2015, according to the company's filings.