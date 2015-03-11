Two local bondsmen appear in court for aggravated assault - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Two local bondsmen appear in court for aggravated assault

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Two local bondsmen who found themselves on the other side of the law appeared before a judge Wednesday.

Charles Key, the owner of Key Bonding, and Antonio Boston were both charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault from a February incident.

Police say they tried making an arrest and in the process, shot at a car's tire and chased down a group of people with guns drawn. Witnesses said the pair never identified themselves as bondsmen.

The district attorney said they went too far but the bondsmen said they were well within the law.

"I think a lot of people are going to learn about what the actual authority of a bail bondsmen is," said Defense Attorney Bill Speek. "They have the right to arrest. In fact, they're instructed to arrest."

Defense attorneys for Charles Key and Antonio Boston argue Tennessee law sides with their clients, saying "in some regards, bondsmen have more arresting power than police."

"Reasonable force can be used up unto breaking into a house and pulling somebody out without a warrant. The police can't do that. A bondsman can," said Jonathan Turner, Boston's attorney.

Judge Gary Starnes dropped the aggravated assault charges against Key but kept them for Boston. Those charges now got to the grand jury. If Boston is convicted, Turner said it would be up to a criminal court judge to decide if he can remain a bondsman of the court.

Key was also charged with reckless endangerment. That charge has also been bound over to the grand jury.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

  • Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:16:46 GMT

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

  • Warming, showers this weekend

    Warming, showers this weekend

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:05:27 GMT

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.