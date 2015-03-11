Georgia police chief resigns after shooting ex-wife

ATLANTA (AP) -- A police chief in suburban Atlanta has resigned before a grand jury decides whether to charge him with a misdemeanor crime for paralyzing his ex-wife in an accidental shooting.

Peachtree City officials said William McCollom resigned from the police force effective Wednesday. McCollom said in a statement that he needs to focus on his family after the "recent tragedy."

McCollom called 911 early New Year's Day to report accidentally shooting his ex-wife, Margaret, as the couple slept in their bed. They divorced in 1999 but later reunited.

Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Scott Ballard said McCollom took a loaded handgun to bed after drinking alcohol and taking sleep medication. Ballard has said a grand jury will decide whether McCollom should be charged with reckless conduct.

