Teen uses phone to commit robbery, lands in jail

A 19-year-old is behind bars after Chattanooga Police said he used a message on his phone to commit a robbery.

The message read: “I don't want to hurt anyone. I have a gun and this is a robbery.”

The victim told police Terrance Schofield robbed him on Monday on Wilcox Boulevard. The victim had planned on selling Schofield a Samsung tablet. According to the affidavit, Schofield was armed with a gun and reportedly took the tablet.

He faces one count of aggravated robbery. His bond is set at $80,000.

Schofield is expected back in court next month for this case and two other weapons related charges.