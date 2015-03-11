UPDATE: Missing adult located

Linda Howard, who was last seen in the downtown area of Chattanooga on March 4, 2015 has been located.

Chattanooga Police had been searching for the woman over the past few days.

She has respiratory issues that require daily medications, very high blood pressure and a history of blood clots.

Howard is described by police as a 56-year-old white female, with gray hair and green eyes. She weighs about 115 pounds and is 5'-7” tall.

She is said to have ties to the Orlando, FL area.