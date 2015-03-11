Windell Middlebrooks, actor who played Miller High Life delivery man, dies at 36

(NBC News) - Windell Middlebrooks, an actor who was best-known for playing a blunt beer delivery man in Miller High Life commercials, has died, his publicist and family said Tuesday. He was 36.

Middlebrooks died Monday morning, said his friend and publicist, Steve Ivey. Details regarding the cause of his death would not be immediately released, Ivey said.

"The Middlebrooks, with sorrowed hearts, announce the passing of a young, black star. Windell took his final bow and with great joy exited stage left in the early morning of March 9th, 2015," his family said in a statement Tuesday.

Ivey told NBC News he was "devastated" by the loss of Windell, "but ultimately grateful for short time that he was able to spend with us."

"Windell was a brilliant person and a brilliant friend," Ivey said.

While Middlebrooks was famous for portraying the boisterous lead character in Miller High Life commercials, he also had recurring roles in popular TV shows, including "Body of Proof," "Scrubs," "It's always Sunny in Philadelphia" and guest appeared on "entourage," "Parks and Recreation," "Cougartown," and others, according to his website.