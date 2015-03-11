Former Astec CEO Dr. Don Brock dies - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former Astec CEO Dr. Don Brock dies

By WRCB Staff
Dr. J. Don Brock Dr. J. Don Brock
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - A local Chattanooga businessman has died.

Dr. J. Don Brock, 72,  passed away Tuesday after a three-year battle with cancer. Brock was the chairman and former CEO of Astec Industries.

Brock and four others founded Astec in 1972. It grew into a global company.

Astec specializes in the making of asphalt mixing plants and recycling equipment as well as wood chipping and shingle grinding.

Dr. Brock held almost 100 U.S. and foreign patents on construction machinery and drying equipment.

Vice President of Administration Stephen C. Anderson said in a statement, "Don was an inspirational leader, mentor and friend to countless customers and employees of Astec."

Dr. Brock died Tuesday at Memorial Hospital.

He was diagnosed with mesothelioma cancer in 2012.

     Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

