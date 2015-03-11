Rainy this morning, tapering this afternoon

Good Wednesday. We will have a rainy start to the day. The rain showers will taper off to just an isolated sprinkle here and there this afternoon, however, as the low pressure drifts off to our east. It will still be mostly cloudy this afternoon with the high reaching the mid to upper 60s.



Tonight we will have some clouds but it will be dry heading into Thursday morning with a low of 53. Thursday afternoon will bring light scattered showers as a warm front lifts up from the south. The high will reach 67 Thursday.



Another area of low pressure will approach on Friday. Ahead of the front we will have on and light showers through the day. It will also be a bit cooler with a high of 60.



As the low works its way through Saturday, we will have a rainy start to the day. Saturday's high will reach about 70. The rain will end Saturday night, and Sunday will be amazing with partly cloudy skies and a high of 68.



That will start a warm, dry spell that will last through at least the first half of next week.



WEDNESDAY:

8am... Rain, 59



Noon... Rain, 62



3pm... Rain Ending, 64

