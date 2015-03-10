UPDATE: Shooting on Orton Street

UPDATE: Chattanooga police have identified the shooting victim as 19-year-old David Pope. Pope was taken to the hospital Tuesday night suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The location originally given was the 2700 block of Curtis, but Chattanooga Police now say it happened in the 2700 of Orton Street.

The shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown, but the victim was alert and conscious when transported.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.