UPDATED: Grundy County Schools Maintenance Supervisor indicted for forgery, misconduct

UPDATE: A school official in Grundy County is in trouble with the law.

Ricky Meeks is a school maintenance supervisor. The 51-year-old was indicted on charges of forgery, official misconduct and tampering with government documents this week.

The maintenance supervisor was suspended without pay after the allegations surfaced in May of last year. Meeks was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond on Tuesday.

"I cannot comment on any personnel matters at this time," said David Dickerson, Grundy County Director of Schools.

Outside of his maintenance job at the school, Meeks, a long-time coach in the local youth basketball league, is well-liked by many students and faculty.

The TBI began investigating him on May 8, 2014 at the request of District Attorney General Michael Taylor -- the same day as a Board of Education meeting. According to the TBI, a witness at the meeting saw Meeks change a company's bid for work at an elementary school so the company could win the bid.

Meeks was then suspended without pay.

The company whose bid Meeks is accused of altering is Payne Electric, a private contractor which is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau. The owner did not return Channel 3's messages on Wednesday.

Friends of Meeks said he's been working at a car dealership in the meantime. But on the schools' website, his name is still listed as Supervisor of Maintenance.

When asked about any general policy in the district about altering one of those papers, Dickerson wouldn't answer that, either.

Meeks is scheduled to appear in court on March 27.

