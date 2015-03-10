Aldi to hold hiring event

If you're looking for a job, or know someone who is, get those resumes ready.

Aldi is hosting a hiring event for its Chattanooga-area stores on Friday.

They have openings for store associates and shift managers for the Chattanooga, Cleveland, Dalton, Ft. Oglethorpe and Hixon areas.

READ MORE | Aldi careers website

The hiring event will be held from 8:00 a.m. until noon at Hampton Inn, on Hamilton Place Blvd. in Chattanooga.