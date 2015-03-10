Crash Miracle: Baby Found Alive - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crash Miracle: Baby Found Alive

(KSL) Four Spanish Fork, Utah police officers all said they heard it.

"We've gotten together and just talking about it, and all four of us can swear that we heard somebody inside the car saying, 'Help,'" officer Jared Warner recalled Sunday.

But when they flipped the vehicle resting on its hood in the Spanish Fork River onto its side Saturday, they discovered there was no one inside able to speak.

"The only people in there were the deceased mother and the child," said officer Bryan Dewitt.

Because of the actions of those officers and several Spanish Fork firefighters, 18-month-old Lily was rescued. She remained at Primary Children's Hospital Sunday in critical condition but was reported to be stable.

Police belive Lily was upside down, strapped in her car seat for up to 14 hours. Her mother, Lynn Jennifer "Jenny" Groesbeck, was killed in the crash.

Read more at KSL's website

