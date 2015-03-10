East Ridge Police searching for suspects in robbery at motel

East Ridge police are looking in to a robbery that left the victim with a minor injury.

It happened about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Super 8 on Ringgold Road.

Police say the victim was cut on the hand when the suspect took out a knife and stole his briefcase, wallet and phone.

There were four suspects, 2 women and 2 men.

They were seen leaving the scene in a silver 4-door vehicle with a large dent on the driver's side door.

If you have any information - call East Ridge Police.