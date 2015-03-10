Bill to expand coverage for children with autism fails

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Legislation that would have expanded health coverage for children with autism has failed this session.

The measure sponsored by Democratic Sen. Sarah Kyle of Memphis failed in the Republican-majority Senate Commerce and Labor Committee on Tuesday for lack of a motion.

The legislation would have made applied behavioral analysis available to all children with autism up to age 16. Sponsors say it is one of the only evidence-based practices proven to be effective for all children with autism, and it can make the difference between independent or supported living.

Kyle was particularly disappointed because a mother whose 10-year-old son has benefited from the applied behavioral analysis had driven from Memphis to testify but didn't get a chance.

Recent statistics show one in 68 children is diagnosed with autism.

