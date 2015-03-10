Hillary Clinton to address email controversy - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hillary Clinton to address email controversy

Hillary Rodham Clinton at her news conference Tuesday. NBC News photo
(NBC News) - Hillary Rodham Clinton will hold a news conference Tuesday to address the furor over her exclusive use of a private email account while she was secretary of state.

Clinton, who is expected to make a bid for president, is scheduled to speak Tuesday at a United Nations conference on women around 2:00 p.m. EST and will address the email controversy immediately after.

The former secretary's reliance on a private account, rather than a State Department account, has raised questions about her compliance with rules on preservation of records and about security.

Clinton's only public statement about the controversy was a tweet last Wednesday: "I want the public to see my email. I asked State to release them. They said they will review them for release as soon as possible."

In recent days, fellow Democrats have begun to call for Clinton, who is considering a run for president, to explain herself. "From this point on, the silence is going to hurt her," Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

