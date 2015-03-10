Study shows how Millennials really feel about spanking kids - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Study shows how Millennials really feel about spanking kids

A new study has revealed that millennials are just as prone to give a good old-fashioned spanking to their kids as their parents were – maybe even more so.

The 2014 General Social Survey from the University of Chicago found that 74% of people age 18 to 29 believe a “good, hard spanking is sometimes necessary to discipline a child.”  That means three-quarters of what is being called the most  “progressive“, “tolerant” and “optimistic” generation in history  – stills thinks the best way to correct a child's behavior is to tap them on the behind.

This issue of whether to spank or not, can be divisive; especially considering that corporal punishment is often viewed as a matter of tradition or cultural relativity, making it hard to characterize as definitively “right” or “wrong.”

Despite the overwhelming support of spanking, in 2013 Psychologist Darcia Narvaez shared in Psychology Today that such practices not only fail to increase children's compliance – they also increase a child's level of aggression.

Read more at The Grio.

