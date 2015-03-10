Tot recovering after police say he was shot by 3-year-old

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - Police say an 18-month-old boy who was shot in the head by his 3-year-old brother is improving and may be released soon from a Nashville hospital.

The Coffee County Sheriff's Department says the child has been taken off a ventilator. It's still not clear whether the boy suffered any brain damage as a result of the March 3 shooting.

Police said investigators are trying to determine how the toddler was able to get a .25-caliber pistol and shoot the younger child. Neither boy is being identified.

A spokesman for the Department of Children's Services said the 3-year-old brother has been removed from his home in the Hillsboro community, and the younger brother will be placed in foster care when he is released from the hospital.

