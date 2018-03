Dave Ramsey Show will feature TN couple on March 16

An Alcoa couple featured on WBIR for paying off $92,645 in debt in just two and a half years will talk about their journey on the Dave Ramsey Show next week.Emily and Bryant Adler announced on their blog that they'll be on the radio show on Monday, March 16 between 4-5 p.m. (EDT).Like many Americans, the Adlers were facing a mountain of student loans, amounting to $70,000. The remaining debt was for a car loan, a couple credit cards, and a medical bill. Instead of letting debt continue to add up, they tackled their bills head-on.The Alcoa teachers used the Dave Ramsey method, paying their bills off one at a time, smallest bills first to their monster college loan. The most remarkable part of their story - they paid all those bills off in just 30 months.Read more at WBIR