Police identify naked man shot by officer in Atlanta suburb

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities have identified a man shot and killed by a police officer outside a metro Atlanta apartment complex as 27-year-old Anthony Hill.

A police officer responding to reports Monday of a suspicious person fatally shot Hill, who police said was naked, acting strangely and knocking on doors in the neighborhood. Police said he did not appear to have been armed.

DeKalb County Chief of Police Cedric Alexander said at a news conference Monday that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

Alexander said the officer saw a naked man in the complex parking lot, and that the man began running toward the officer. The chief said the officer told the man to stop and fired two shots when the man didn't comply.

