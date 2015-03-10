Police identify naked man shot by officer in Atlanta suburb - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police identify naked man shot by officer in Atlanta suburb

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities have identified a man shot and killed by a police officer outside a metro Atlanta apartment complex as 27-year-old Anthony Hill.

A police officer responding to reports Monday of a suspicious person fatally shot Hill, who police said was naked, acting strangely and knocking on doors in the neighborhood. Police said he did not appear to have been armed.

DeKalb County Chief of Police Cedric Alexander said at a news conference Monday that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation.

Alexander said the officer saw a naked man in the complex parking lot, and that the man began running toward the officer. The chief said the officer told the man to stop and fired two shots when the man didn't comply.

  Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

  Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

  Warming, showers this weekend

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

