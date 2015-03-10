Medical device manufacturer to add 100 jobs in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) - A medical devices manufacturer plans to add 100 jobs to its Georgia operations.

Gov. Nathan Deal says in a statement Tuesday that California-based Varian Medical Systems plans to use a new facility in northwest Atlanta as an East coast hub.

Varian officials say the new facility will host customer visits, cutting travel times from the eastern United States or Europe. They hope to open it in November.

The company develops devices and software to treat cancer and other medical conditions. Varian already has an office in Marietta.

