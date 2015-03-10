UPDATE: East Ridge police report missing girl found

East Ridge Police announced Wednesday 17-year-old Mackenzie Dodd has been located.

Miss Dodd was reported as being missing or endangered March 4, 2015.

She is described by police as 5'-5” tall and weighing 140 pounds. Dodd has blonde hair and blue eyes and may have a purple streak in her hair.

She has a medical history and may be in need of her medication. She is believed to be voluntarily missing from home.