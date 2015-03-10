Burger King drops sodas from kids' meal menus - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Burger King drops sodas from kids' meal menus

Posted: Updated:
NBC News - Fries, soda, and a burger are no longer a guaranteed part of every fast food kids' meal.

Burger King has pulled the plug on fountain sodas in kids' meals, following similar menu changes by McDonald's and Wendy's.

"We have removed fountain drinks from our kids' menu boards and they are no longer merchandised as part of kids' meals," the company said in an emailed statement to NBC.

However, a customer can still ask for a soda to be included in the meal, the company said. 

With the move, now all three of the major fast food chains have removed sodas from their kids' meals menus.

The menu changes comes after advocacy groups pressured the fast food chain.

"It will help children eat better now, as soda is the leading source of calories in children's diets," said Margo Wootan, director of nutrition policy for the Center for Science in the Public Interest, which pushed for the menu changes.

"It also helps to set kids on a path toward healthier eating in the future, with fewer kids becoming conditioned to think that soda should be a part of every eating out occasion."

Instead of soda, Burger King will offer 100% apple juice, fat-free milk, or low fat chocolate milk.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

  • Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:16:46 GMT

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

  • Warming, showers this weekend

    Warming, showers this weekend

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:05:27 GMT

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.