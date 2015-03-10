TN House advances guns-in-parks bill opposed by Haslam

By ERIK SCHELZIG, Associated Press

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - A bill seeking to strip city and county governments of the power to ban guns at local parks, playgrounds and athletic fields is advancing in the Tennessee House.

The measure sponsored by Republican Rep. Mike Harrison of Rogersville was approved by the House Civil Justice Committee on Tuesday.

Harrison says the bill would eliminate confusion among people with state-issued handgun carry permits about where they can legally be armed.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam opposed similar legislation in the past, and his administration has flagged this year's version as raising similar concerns.

The bill now heads to the Finance Committee because of an estimated $24,000 price tag to change signs at state parks. Last year's version of the bill died because its $38,000 cost was not covered in the annual state budget.

