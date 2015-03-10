TDOT 'a little overwhelmed' with pothole repairs

Patching potholes is a temporary fix until winter weather passes

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The snow and ice may be gone, but the damage they left behind is still evident.The Tennessee Department of Transportation says crews headed out on Monday to patch potholes on roadways and will stay busy all week.Burel Tidwell with TDOT told WMSV that work crews are "a little overwhelmed" at the job ahead of them. According to media reports there are pothole problems all over the state. Some are about as big as a basketball while others are the size of a small car.TDOT spokeswoman Heather Jensen told WTVF-TV that heavy rain might slow the process, but it won't stop it. She said crews are trying to fill as many holes as possible, even in the rain, because there are so many.Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.