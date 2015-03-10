3 UT graduate programs rank in US News top 10

Three graduate programs at the University of Tennessee are in the top 10 for their programs at public universities, according to the 2016 U.S. News and World Report graduate rankings.

Among public universities, UT nuclear engineering ranked fourth, supply chain management ranked fifth and clinical law training ranked eighth.

Nuclear engineering and supply chain management were also in the top 10 for all universities — fifth and eighth respectively.

Several UT programs also moved up in the rankings for public universities from 2015.

