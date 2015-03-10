New Tennessee handgun carry permits down 45% in 2014

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - The number of new state-issued handgun carry permits dropped sharply in Tennessee last year.

According to an annual report on carry permits by the state Department of Safety, about 46,000 new applications were granted last year. That's down 45% from the more than 83,000 new permits granted in 2013. Renewals were down from 100,000 in 2013 to 76,000 last year.

Meanwhile, about 1,500 permits were revoked or suspended in 2014, down from nearly 1,900 a year earlier.

About 498,000 Tennesseans have permits to carry handguns in public. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, complete a firearms safety course and pass a background check.

Legislation aimed at eliminating permit requirements to carry handguns openly failed last year, but a similar proposal has been introduced this session.

