Wet weather continues through the week

(WRCB) - Good Tuesday! Keep your rain gear with you the rest of the week as rain sticks around. We should dry out a bit for the weekend.A frontal system gets stuck near the Tennessee Valley during the next several days. Southerly winds throughout the atmosphere continue to send waves of energy and plenty of moisture into the region. This all adds up to more periods of rain through Saturday. Even a thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but severe storms areexpected as far as damaging winds, hail, or tornadoes.Rain could be heavy at times with totals of 2"-4" through Saturday, higher amounts near 4"-5" possible in the mountains. Minor flooding of small rivers, creeks, and streams might occur. Please travel safely and leave extra time to get to your destinations! Fog develops at times, too.At least temperatures are mild despite the rain. Highs through Thursday reach the upper 60s to 70° with lows in the 50s. Friday's high peaks around 60°. A few showers might linger into Saturday with a dry day Sunday. Weekend highs return to the middle 60s.For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . - Nick Austin