Wet weather continues through the week - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Wet weather continues through the week

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - (WRCB) - Good Tuesday! Keep your rain gear with you the rest of the week as rain sticks around. We should dry out a bit for the weekend.

A frontal system gets stuck near the Tennessee Valley during the next several days. Southerly winds throughout the atmosphere continue to send waves of energy and plenty of moisture into the region. This all adds up to more periods of rain through Saturday. Even a thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but severe storms are not expected as far as damaging winds, hail, or tornadoes.

Rain could be heavy at times with totals of 2"-4" through Saturday, higher amounts near 4"-5" possible in the mountains. Minor flooding of small rivers, creeks, and streams might occur. Please travel safely and leave extra time to get to your destinations! Fog develops at times, too.

At least temperatures are mild despite the rain. Highs through Thursday reach the upper 60s to 70° with lows in the 50s. Friday's high peaks around 60°. A few showers might linger into Saturday with a dry day Sunday. Weekend highs return to the middle 60s.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app. - Nick Austin

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Wilcox Tunnel to be closed for at least two weeks

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:35:00 GMT
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation
    Northbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of TransportationNorthbound traffic | Courtesy: Chattanooga Dept. of Transportation

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

    The Wilcox Tunnel will be closed Friday, March 23rd, so crews can paint murals on the portals. The Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT) estimates the tunnel will be closed for at least two weeks.

    More

  • Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Dinosaur theme park T-Rex bursts into flames

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:16:46 GMT

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

    Everyone knows dinosaurs are extinct. But this is a case of one that was extinguished.

    More

  • Warming, showers this weekend

    Warming, showers this weekend

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:05:27 GMT

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More

    Good Friday!  We will end the week on a pretty nice note.  We will be cool with temps this morning in the 30s and highs reaching the mid 50s this afternoon.  Clouds will be on the increase with only a very slight chance for a stray shower here and there.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.