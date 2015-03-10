UPDATE: Murder suspect returned to Hamilton County

UPDATE: The third suspect in a north Chattanooga murder is back in Hamilton County.

Briston Smith, 18, was booked at the Hamilton County Jail Thursday night. He was extradited from Catoosa County, Ga, where he faced charges in connection with another case.

Smith is charged with murder in the first degree, especially aggravated robbery and criminal conspiracy in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Charles Holsey.

Smith is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County General Sessions Court on May 27.

PREVIOUS STORY: One of the suspects in a Chattanooga murder faced a judge Thursday, and the case was turned over to the grand jury.

18-year-old Robert Henry Thompson faces charges including first degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Charles Holsey.

His criminal conspiracy charge was dismissed.

Briston J. Smith, Jr. was arrested in Catoosa County for the March 2nd murder, on a felony murder charge. He remains in the Catoosa County Jail.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to a shooting that claimed the life of a man in north Chattanooga last week.



It's the third arrest police have made in the fatal shooting case.

A juvenile was also arrested but police are withholding that individual's identity, per policy.



Robert Henry Thompson faces charges of first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and criminal conspiracy. He remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.



On March 2, police responded to a wreck on North Market Street. They found 19-year-old Charles Holsey had been shot in the back.



READ MORE | Arrest made in shooting on Sylvan Street



A witness told police that Holsey went to the Northshore area to sell drugs. Holsey was supposed to sell drugs to someone he knew from Berry College behind a gas station.



Instead, two different men showed up and got into the back of Holsey's vehicle. A fight broke out when one of the men tried to steal the drugs and keep the money.



The witness told police Briston J. Smith Jr. was fighting with Holsey. He was located in Catoosa County last week.



According to the affidavit, one man told the other to shoot Holsey. Two shots rang out on Sylvan Street.



Holsey drove away before crashing his car on Market Street. He later died at Erlanger.

Police matched a fingerprint from Holsey's car to Smith. A search of Smith's cell phone showed Holsey's phone number providing proof of setting up the drug deal, according to the affidavit.

Smith told police that Thompson drove him, a juvenile and another person to and from the robbery which resulted in Holsey's death.



Thompson is due in court March 17 before Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes.

ABOUT THE VICTIM

Charles "Chas" Holsey III, 19, becomes the fourth confirmed homicide victim this year in Chattanooga.

Holsey leaves many footprints in the area, having attended school at St. Nicholas, David Brainerd and East Hamilton High School where he played football and track.

His former coach said Chas was friends with everyone.

"You wake up each day and realize a young life was taken," said East Hamilton Football Coach Ted Gatewood. "We love him and we miss him and he'll always be a part of our program."

"My favorite quote from Chas was, 'Coach I'm ready.' And that was every day at practice, that was before every football game, that was at halftime, anytime competition was there, he was ready."

After graduating high school, Holsey spent a year-and-a-half at Berry College where he played football and studied biochemistry. He left Berry in December to transfer to UTC, according to his obituary.

Holsey was laid to rest Tuesday in Chattanooga and leaves behind two parents and two siblings.