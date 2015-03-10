Roadrunners digging in at Sand Shark Classic - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Roadrunners digging in at Sand Shark Classic

OKATIE, SC (dsroadrunners.com) – Defending NAIA National Champions Coastal Georgia (286-285 = 571) leads the nine team 2015 Sand Shark Classic after the first two rounds.

First round leaders Dalton State (285-293 = 578) dropped to second with 18 holes remaining. The hosts from the University of South Carolina Beaufort (295-285 = 580) are two strokes back of the Roadrunners.

Johnson & Wales – FL  (291-292 = 583) is in fourth. There is a tie for fifth.  Warner University (298-301) and Thomas – GA (300-299) each have a 36-hole tournament total of 599.

The South Carolina-Beaufort (B) (294-306 = 600) is seventh. St. Andrews (315-318 = 633) and Paine College (403-288 = 691) are way back of the pack.

Three of the teams in the tournament are ranked ahead of Dalton State and Coach Ben Rickett is happy with the Roadrunner's have played.

“I'm very proud of the guys today,” Rickett said. “It took a team effort and every one of the guys played their part. We are starting to show more consistency across the board. That's a big part of the process moving forward.”

Coastal Georgia's Alastair Tidcombe (70-65 = 135) is currently low individual scorer at nine under par.

Roadrunner golfers are playing extremely well. Dalton State's Sean Elliott (69-72 = 141) is tied for second at three under. Levi Nix (DS) was tied for second with Elliott after the first, but is now sixth (69-74 = 143) at one under par.

Maximillan Bruck (73-74 = 147) is tied for 13th at just three over par. Chase Jones (74-75 = 149) is tied for 20th at five over par. Anthony D'Angelo (78-73 = 151) is tied for 23rd at seven under par.

The Monday rounds were set at 6,820 yards each round. Tuesday's round will be 6,798 yards. The Sand Shark Invitational is being held at the Par-72 Oldfield Golf Club.

