Tyndall on Vols, Vandy SEC tourney pairing

KNOXVILLE, TN (WRCB) - The tenth seeded Tennessee Vols will face seventh seeded Vanderbilt Thursday night in Nashville in the SEC basketball tournament.

Monday, Vols Head Coach Donnie Tyndall spoke on preparing to play a team for a third time in a season. " The week of practice leading up to the game won't be any different," said Tyndall. " I do think having the chance to see what they have done in regards to adjustments in game one to game two, even the first half of game two to the second half. It certainly helps you prepare. Coach Stallings is a great coach, and he'll make adjustments, I'm sure. We'll tweak a few things and change a few things. But, at the end of the day, it's going to be the five guys on the floor for each team. They've got to go out and execute the game plan and make plays. I'm confident our guys will be excited and ready to play."

Tip off is set for 7pm EST from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

