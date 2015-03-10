Rhea County welcomes Vols' Dave Serrano Posted: Tuesday, March 10, 2015 12:20 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, March 10, 2015 12:44 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

EVENSVILLE, TN (WRCB)-- Rhea County High School Head Baseball Coach Rusty Ray rolled out the red carpet Monday night in Evensville, welcoming Tennessee Volunteers' diamond boss Dave Serrano as the guest speaker for the Golden Eagles' annual dinner banquet.



Serrano, who's guided the Volunteer baseball program since arriving in Knoxville in 2011, spoke passionately to the packed crowd in the school's auditorium.



But the Vols Head Baseball Coach's address didn't focus so much on hitting, running or fielding, instead Serrano focused on the importance for forging personal relationships.



He spoke to me afterward for a better explanation of the message he was delivering to Rhea County baseballers and boosters.



" It isn't always about winning and losing. It isn't always about how many hits and what your average is. Its about relationships, about your teammates , its about your coaches , your mentors and what they're doing for you in your life and what you can do for your teammates for them to be successful , not just on the baseball field, but in life too, that will lead you to a lot more success," said Serrano.



It was Serrano's first ever visit to Rhea County and he says the next time he comes he's bringing his fishing pole with him.



The Vols play ETSU & Morehead State later this week before they open the SEC regular season this weekend on the road at top ranked Florida.



