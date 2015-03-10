Smithsonian sports exhibit is Ft. Oglethorpe bound in 2016

COUNTY - Catoosa
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA (WRCB) --- The Smithsonian's traveling sports themed exhibit is coming to Fort Oglethorpe's 6th Cavalry Museum for a six week long engagement next summer.
Fort Oglethorpe is one of a dozen stops in the Peach State for the 2016 exhibit titled "Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America."
The 6th Cavalry Museum, which Sunday hosted it's first vintage baseball exhibition game at the Polo Field, is excited to play host to another sports-minded event.
The museum's Executive Director Chris McKeever is already in planning mode. " The state of Georgia will host in 20-16 The Smithsonian Institute's exhibit on hometown sports, and so we are one of the twelve museums in the state of Georgia selected, " beams McKeever.
Other stops in Georgia for the exhibit include Swainsboro, Jonesboro, Nashville, Kingsland, Carrollton, Jefferson, Fort Valley, Moultrie, Forsyth, Cartersville and Monroe.