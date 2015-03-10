Smithsonian sports exhibit is Ft. Oglethorpe bound in 2016 Posted: Tuesday, March 10, 2015 12:10 AM EDT Updated: Tuesday, March 10, 2015 12:10 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

COUNTY - Catoosa

FORT OGLETHORPE, GA (WRCB) --- The Smithsonian's traveling sports themed exhibit is coming to Fort Oglethorpe's 6th Cavalry Museum for a six week long engagement next summer.



Fort Oglethorpe is one of a dozen stops in the Peach State for the 2016 exhibit titled "Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America."



The 6th Cavalry Museum, which Sunday hosted it's first vintage baseball exhibition game at the Polo Field, is excited to play host to another sports-minded event.



The museum's Executive Director Chris McKeever is already in planning mode. " The state of Georgia will host in 20-16 The Smithsonian Institute's exhibit on hometown sports, and so we are one of the twelve museums in the state of Georgia selected, " beams McKeever.



Other stops in Georgia for the exhibit include Swainsboro, Jonesboro, Nashville, Kingsland, Carrollton, Jefferson, Fort Valley, Moultrie, Forsyth, Cartersville and Monroe.



