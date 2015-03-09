Wofford holds off Furman to win SoCon title 67-64 Posted: Monday, March 9, 2015 10:39 PM EDT Updated: Monday, March 9, 2015 10:39 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Lee Skinner scored 17 points, Eric Garcia added 15, and top-seeded Wofford held off 10th-seeded Furman 67-64 to capture the Southern Conference championship on Monday night and earn its fourth trip to the NCAA Tournament in six seasons.



The Terriers (28-6) ended the Paladins' unlikely run to the championship and won despite Furman shooting 52 percent from the field.



Karl Cochran added 11 points, and Spencer Collins had 10 for the Terriers.



Furman (11-22), the tournament's lowest seed, but pulled off three straight upsets over The Citadel, Chattanooga and Mercer to reach the title game. However, the Paladins didn't quite have enough to complete what would have been a remarkable run to the NCAA Tournament.



Geoff Beans had 15 points on five 3-pointers, and Stephen Croone had 14 to lead the Paladins, who don't have a senior in their rotation.



