Hawks score season high in 130-105 victory over Sacramento Posted: Monday, March 9, 2015 10:36 PM EDT Updated: Monday, March 9, 2015 10:36 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - Kyle Korver and DeMarre Carroll each scored 20 points as the Atlanta Hawks bounced back from a rare loss by becoming the first NBA team to 50 wins, scoring a season high in beating the Sacramento Kings 130-105 Monday night.



Resting three starters, the East-leading Hawks (50-13) were beaten by the lowly 76ers over the weekend to snap a six-game winning streak. Korver didn't even make the trip to Philadelphia, the Hawks hoping the rest would help snap him out of a shooting slump since the All-Star break.



Boy, did it ever. Korver went 6 of 8 from 3-point range.



The Hawks led 76-54 at the break - their most prolific half of the season. They finished with 42 assists, best in the NBA this season.



Rudy Gay scored 23 points as the Kings lost their fourth in a row.



