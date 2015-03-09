Two widely different medicinal marijuana bills to butt heads

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Senate's version of a medicinal marijuana bill, much weaker than the House bill, could come up this week in the General Assembly, setting the stage for a showdown.

The Senate version passed a key committee last week and would set up a five-year study involving people under 21 with epilepsy.

The House bill would make cannabis oil available for people with seizure disorders, cancer and seven other diagnoses.

Its sponsor, Republican Rep. Allen Peake of Macon, says he's confident a compromise can be reached. Sen. Lindsey Tippins, a Republican from Marietta, says he's doubtful.

Peake says 23 states and Washington, D.C. have medicinal marijuana laws, with no limit levels on THC, the psychoactive ingredient. He says 11 have approved medicinal marijuana only for epilepsy, limiting the THC percentage.

