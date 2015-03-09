Bill requiring racial profiling ban passes Tennessee Senate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Legislation that would require all of Tennessee's law enforcement agencies to adopt written policies to ban racial profiling has passed the Senate.

The measure sponsored by Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey of Germantown was approved 28-0 Monday evening.

Previous efforts to require racial profiling policies have fallen short in the Legislature over the years. Lawmakers in 2005 ordered a comptroller's study on the role of ethnicity in traffic stops by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

That study released two years later found that troopers were more likely to stop, search and arrest Hispanic drivers than whites or blacks.

A representative with the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the proposal.

A House version of the proposal is awaiting subcommittee consideration.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.