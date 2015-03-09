Parents of GA teen found dead in gym mat accused of slander

ATLANTA (AP) - A court filing accuses the parents of a Georgia teenager found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat two years ago of libel and slander.

Kendrick Johnson of Valdosta was found dead in January 2013, inside a mat in the corner of a gymnasium at his high school. Authorities have said he died in a freak accident, but Johnson's parents believe someone killed him.

Kenneth and Jacquelyn Johnson filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in January. It names 38 defendants, including three students and various law-enforcement officials.

It says two teenage brothers spearheaded an attack on Johnson and that they were acting on a "parental command" from their father.

The brothers and their father filed a counterclaim against the Johnsons last week, saying the Johnsons knowingly made false statements that harmed the family's reputation.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.