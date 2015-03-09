Parents of GA teen found dead in gym mat accused of slander - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Parents of GA teen found dead in gym mat accused of slander

ATLANTA (AP) - A court filing accuses the parents of a Georgia teenager found dead inside a rolled-up gym mat two years ago of libel and slander.

Kendrick Johnson of Valdosta was found dead in January 2013, inside a mat in the corner of a gymnasium at his high school. Authorities have said he died in a freak accident, but Johnson's parents believe someone killed him.

Kenneth and Jacquelyn Johnson filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in January. It names 38 defendants, including three students and various law-enforcement officials.

It says two teenage brothers spearheaded an attack on Johnson and that they were acting on a "parental command" from their father.

The brothers and their father filed a counterclaim against the Johnsons last week, saying the Johnsons knowingly made false statements that harmed the family's reputation.

