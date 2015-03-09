Forever Family: Bubby Posted: Monday, March 9, 2015 6:18 PM EDT Updated: Monday, March 9, 2015 6:18 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

"I like to play kickball and dodgeball.



Bubby is a very active boy who could become quite the athlete with good coaching.



Those who know him best say he is highly competitive and thrives on individual attention.



He needs parents who are dedicated to specialized training.



He would do well with older siblings.



Bubby is a very appreciative boy, constantly remarking that he is fortunate.

