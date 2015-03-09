Austin Peay fires Carrie Daniels as women's coach Posted: Monday, March 9, 2015 6:13 PM EDT Updated: Monday, March 9, 2015 6:13 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Austin Peay has fired coach Carrie Daniels after a fourth straight season with at least 20 losses.



Athletic director Derek van der Merwe announced Monday that Daniels' contract wouldn't be renewed. Austin Peay's season ended Wednesday with a 72-69 Ohio Valley Conference tournament loss to SIU Edwardsville that dropped the Lady Govs' record to 10-20.



Daniels went 98-177 in Austin Peay's nine seasons and led the Lady Govs to consecutive NCAA tournament appearances in 2009 and 2010. The Lady Govs finished above .500 just once in her tenure - a 17-16 mark in 2008-09.



Daniels played at Austin Peay from 1991-96, when she was known as Carrie Thompson. She had over 1,000 points and 300 assists and helped Austin Peay win the 1996 Ohio Valley Conference tournament.



