Nats' Gonzalez sharp in 1st spring outing against Braves Posted: Monday, March 9, 2015 4:44 PM EDT Updated: Monday, March 9, 2015 4:44 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

VIERA, Fla. (AP) - Washington left-hander Gio Gonzalez got off to a sharp start this spring, pitching two scoreless innings Monday in the Nationals' 2-1 loss to the visiting Atlanta Braves.



Gonzalez threw just 19 pitches. The former 21-game winner gave up one hit, walked none and struck out one.



Eric Young Jr. hit a two-run homer off Washington reliever Tanner Roark in the third inning.



A day after nine Braves pitchers combined for a 10-inning no-hitter against Houston, Atlanta lefty Wandy Rodriguez retired his first eight batters before Tony Gwynn Jr. singled with two outs in the third.



Rodriguez pitched three scoreless innings.



Steven Lerud hit a two-out, ground-rule double in the bottom of the ninth to score Washington's run. Wilmer Difo struck out with runners at second and third to end the game.







