South Carolina women enjoying spot among SEC's elite Posted: Monday, March 9, 2015 3:51 PM EDT Updated: Monday, March 9, 2015 3:51 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - After likely securing its second-straight No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with its women's Southeastern Conference Tournament win, South Carolina appears to have eclipsed mighty Tennessee as the league's premier program - at least for now.



The No. 3 Gamecocks (29-2) won their first tournament title with a 62-46 victory on Sunday, their second win in two weeks over the No. 6 Lady Vols (27-5)



South Carolina had only two winning SEC records in 17 seasons prior to coach Dawn Staley's arrival, but the school has now won at least 25 games in four straight seasons - earning back-to-back regular-season SEC titles in addition to its tournament crown.



Tennessee - playing without injured All-SEC center Isabelle Harrison - is bracing for the possibility of being a No. 2 seed.







