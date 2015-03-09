SEC coaches praise Kentucky before final shot at Wildcats - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SEC coaches praise Kentucky before final shot at Wildcats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Kentucky this. Kentucky that. The talk leading up to the Southeastern Conference tournament is all about the undefeated, top-ranked Wildcats.
    
Vanderbilt coach Kevin Stallings says John Calipari has one of the best teams he has ever seen. South Carolina's Frank Martin calls it comical that some believe the Wildcats are struggling because of a few close league games.
    
To Texas A&M coach Billy Kennedy, someone needs an "unbelievable" game to knock off the Wildcats.
    
Well, the SEC tournament this week offers teams in the league a last chance to hand Kentucky its first loss this season before the Wildcats head on into the NCAAs.
    
Kentucky's Big Blue Nation is expected to turn Bridgestone Arena into Rupp South but Martin said Monday the beauty of the postseason is anything can happen.

