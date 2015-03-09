Dalton Police looking for stolen ID suspects - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Dalton Police looking for stolen ID suspects

Posted:
By WRCB Staff
DALTON, GA (WRCB) - The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who used a stolen Georgia ID card to rent a hotel room in Chattanooga. 

The ID was stolen from the victim after her car was burglarized in the parking lot of Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton.

The victim's car was broken into on February 8. The victim told police that one of her car's windows was broken out and that her purse was stolen and on February 23 the victim's ID was used to rent a hotel room in Chattanooga.  

Surveillance images show a white female with brown hair wearing a black jacket using the victim's ID.  A white male with dark hair and facial hair was with the female suspect, and was recorded on hotel surveillance stealing a TV from their hotel room as they checked out.  

The suspects were traveling in a late 80's or early 90's model Ford Thunderbird with a sunroof. 

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects or this crime is asked to contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 189.  

