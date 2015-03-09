Braves option Ian Thomas to Triple-A Gwinnett Posted: Monday, March 9, 2015 3:29 PM EDT Updated: Monday, March 9, 2015 3:29 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) - Left-hander Ian Thomas, who appeared in 16 games with Atlanta in 2014, and infielder Elmer Reyes have been optioned to the Braves' Triple-A Gwinnett team.



Thomas was 1-2 with a 4.22 ERA while pitching out of the Braves' bullpen last season.



The Braves on Monday also re-assigned four players, including right-hander Matt Capps, to their minor league camp.



Capps, who signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Feb. 10, is attempting a comeback. He hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2012 with Minnesota. Capps has 138 career saves, including a combined 42 with Washington and the Twins in 2010.



The Braves also re-assigned catchers Yenier Bello and Tanner Murphy and infielder Johan Camargo to their minor league camp.



