Braves option Ian Thomas to Triple-A Gwinnett

ATLANTA (AP) - Left-hander Ian Thomas, who appeared in 16 games with Atlanta in 2014, and infielder Elmer Reyes have been optioned to the Braves' Triple-A Gwinnett team.
    
Thomas was 1-2 with a 4.22 ERA while pitching out of the Braves' bullpen last season.
    
The Braves on Monday also re-assigned four players, including right-hander Matt Capps, to their minor league camp.
    
Capps, who signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Feb. 10, is attempting a comeback. He hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2012 with Minnesota. Capps has 138 career saves, including a combined 42 with Washington and the Twins in 2010.
    
The Braves also re-assigned catchers Yenier Bello and Tanner Murphy and infielder Johan Camargo to their minor league camp.

