Georgia's Gaines, Parker have valuable extra recovery time Monday, March 9, 2015

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's reward for the No. 3 seed in the Southeastern Conference tournament is extra recovery time for injured guards Kenny Gaines and Juwan Parker.



With a double-bye in the tournament, Georgia is off until Friday. Coach Mark Fox said Monday he's not sure the extra rest will be enough to have Gaines and Parker ready for the postseason.



Gaines, the Bulldogs' second-leading scorer, sprained his left foot in practice on Thursday. He did not play when Georgia closed its regular season with a win at Auburn on Saturday.



Fox says extra rest for Gaines is "critical" for his chances to play this week.



Parker missed 11 games with an Achilles injury. Fox says Parker was "extremely sore" after playing off the bench against Auburn.



