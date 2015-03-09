Pearl: Auburn's Mason back to practice after father's death Posted: Monday, March 9, 2015 3:23 PM EDT Updated: Monday, March 9, 2015 3:23 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn guard Antoine Mason is back with the team after his father's death.



Tigers coach Bruce Pearl says Mason flew back Sunday night and worked out with the team Monday morning. Mason has missed the last three games after the death of his father, former NBA forward Anthony Mason. Mason died at age 48 after recent heart problems.



Auburn faces Mississippi State Wednesday night at the Southeastern Conference tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.



The Tigers lost all three games in Mason's absence to continue a losing streak that has stretched to six games. Mason is the team's No. 2 scorer, averaging 15.1 points a game.



Pearl says he's "really, really glad he would come back and be with his teammates after such a difficult time."



