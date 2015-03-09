Man sentenced for killing pregnant woman, unborn child

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Prosecutors in Knoxville say a man convicted of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child has been sentenced to 68 years in prison.

The Office of District Attorney General Charme P. Allen says 24-year-old Brandon Scott Donaldson was sentenced Friday. He was convicted in January of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Marcia Crider and her unborn child in February 2013.

Donaldson fired 11 rounds at Marcia Crider and her mother as they drove away after an argument. Crider was struck by two shots, one of which killed her unborn child. Crider was 13 weeks pregnant.

Prosecutors say Donaldson is the first defendant convicted in Knox County under a law allowing for the prosecution of defendants who murder a fetus, regardless of the viability of the unborn child.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.