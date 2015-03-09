Joyride on Signal Mountain practice fields causes $100,000 in da - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Joyride on Signal Mountain practice fields causes $100,000 in damages

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN (WRCB) -

Five people are accused of tearing up multiple practice fields at Signal Mountain High School and charged with felony vandalism.

Signal Mountain Police Chief Mike Williams says one current student and four recent graduates are charged.

All are charged with vandalism/malicious mischief:

  • John Wilson, 18
  • Lillian McGinnis, 19
  • Richard Mundis, 22
  • David Sitton, 19
  • McCallie Padgett, 20

After the last big snow fall, around 1:30 am on Feb. 26th, a patrol officer was making his routine check-in at the Signal Mountain high school. He noticed three trucks idling in a parking lot. The police report says they all drove off once they noticed it was a police car, and a chase began. The officer blocked one of the vehicles inside school property but the two other trucks got away.

Surveillance video from the high school and social media posts on Snapchat helped police make all five arrests.

Police estimate damages to all areas around $60,000 - $100,000.

"They were just out playing in the snow and I don't know, maybe they didn't realize how much damage they were doing, but, they did," said Chief Williams.

The fields are primarily used for the club Lacrosse team, marching band practices and student gym classes. The school principal says it will be several months before the maintenance crews can repair the grass fields, and the lacrosse team now has to be shuttled to a different practice facility.

All five bonded out of jail and will be at the Town of Signal Mountain court on April 7th.


